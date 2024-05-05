A remarkable display of dedication unfolded as a health provider at the Mawtawar Sub-Centre in Meghalaya performed an emergency roadside delivery after a pregnant woman from a non-motorable village went into labor en route to the health facility.

The mother, hailing from an isolated area with no road access, had no choice but to begin the arduous journey to the nearest health centre when labor pain began.

The health provider at the Mawtawar sub-centre was prepared and swiftly responded to the situation, meeting the expectant mother at the centre and assisting with the delivery right inside the vehicle transporting her.

Despite the challenging circumstances, both mother and child are reported to be in good health following the successful roadside birth.

This incident underscores the difficulties many rural residents face in accessing essential healthcare services and the unwavering commitment of medical professionals in overcoming such obstacles.

Health officials are urging expectant mothers in remote areas to take advantage of free transit home accommodations near health facilities in the weeks leading up to their due dates to ensure a safe institutional delivery.