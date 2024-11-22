A small village of 203 residents achieved 72% health screening coverage during a landmark health initiative aimed at transforming previously resistant communities in Garo Hills.

The free health screening and Village Health Council meeting, held at Indik Nokat Baptist Church compound under Rerapara Block, brought together multiple government departments in a coordinated effort to improve rural healthcare access.

Dr Lydia Marak, District Maternal and Child Health Officer revealed concerning findings about anaemic mothers during the screening. "We found an alarming number of cases that require immediate intervention. Family support is crucial for successful antenatal care and hospital admissions," she said.

Rerapara Block Development Officer Armand Momin called for regular VHC meetings to maintain momentum. "Regular engagement helps keep the community informed and motivated, especially those who were previously hesitant about health initiatives," Momin said.

The health team conducted awareness sessions covering malaria prevention, tuberculosis, leprosy, and immunization benefits. Education officials emphasised schooling as a cornerstone for long-term development.

A follow-up action plan, developed under District Medical and Health Officer Dr H Barman's leadership, includes scheduled visits during Village Health and Nutrition Days. The District Program Coordinator will maintain regular contact with VHC members to track progress.

The initiative also introduced economic opportunities through Self-Help Groups and Village Revolving Funds, aiming to create sustainable development in the region.