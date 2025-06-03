Air connectivity has returned to Meghalaya's hill regions as the state transport corporation launched helicopter operations on June 2, connecting Guwahati, Shillong, and Tura with regular passenger flights.

The Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) confirmed that helicopter services began operating on June 2, marking the resumption of aerial transport that had been suspended. The service addresses critical transportation challenges in the northeastern state's mountainous terrain, where road travel between major centres can take several hours.

The Managing Director of MTC announced that the service operates six days weekly, with flights priced at Rs 2,200 per passenger, including taxes, for single-sector journeys between any two cities. Passengers travelling the complete Shillong-Tura route via Guwahati pay Rs 3,000.

The helicopter schedule divides operations across weekdays. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday flights include morning departures from Guwahati to Shillong at 8:30 am, followed by connections to Tura. Return flights operate throughout the day, with the final Shillong-Guwahati service departing at 12:40 pm.

Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday operations focus primarily on the Guwahati-Shillong route, with two daily round trips serving morning and afternoon passengers.

The service fills a significant gap in regional transportation infrastructure. Road journeys between Guwahati and Shillong typically require 3-4 hours through winding mountain roads, while the helicopter reduces travel time to approximately 40 minutes.

Aviation experts note that helicopter services prove particularly valuable in Meghalaya's challenging geography, where monsoon rains frequently disrupt surface transport. The mountainous state has long struggled with connectivity issues that affect commerce, tourism, and emergency medical transport.

The transport corporation has not disclosed passenger capacity per flight or aircraft specifications. Industry sources suggest the service likely employs medium-capacity helicopters suitable for commercial passenger operations in the region's weather conditions.

The resumption comes as northeastern states increasingly focus on improving connectivity to boost economic development and tourism. Meghalaya's helicopter service joins similar aerial transport initiatives across India's remote regions where conventional airport infrastructure remains limited.