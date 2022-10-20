Based on credible source information, Meghalaya police on October 19 seized 5.58 gms of Heroin and cash in the West Garo Hills district and arrested one person.

The Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills V.S Rathore informed that an ANTF operation was launched in the morning of October 19 and after a 12 hour long effort, approx. 5.58 gms Heroin along with 46 nos. empty plastic vials, Rs. 200/- cash, and 1 mobile phone was recovered.

The accused person was identified as Sagar K. Marak (23), son of Sailendro B Sangma, a resident of Tura, West Garo Hills.

A case has been registered regarding the case and further investigation is going on.

It needs mention here that in the last four months, drugs worth over Rs 18 crore have been confiscated, and 134 traffickers have been arrested in Meghalaya, according to Director General of Police L R Bishnoi.

3.62 kg of heroin, 4,500 kg of ganja, 150 grams of opium, 145 bottles of cough syrup, and 11,902 amphetamine pills were seized. Thirty-one cars, 90 mobile phones, and Rs 24.22 lakh in cash were also confiscated during the period, according to the DGP.