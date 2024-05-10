The High Court of Meghalaya on May 9 took cognizance of the difficulties faced by people in rural areas regarding cremation of the deceased. The court was informed that there is a lack of cremation facilities in these areas, forcing villagers to transport the bodies over 20 kilometres for cremation, which is an arduous task.

During the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL), Additional Advocate General K Khan informed the court that suitable areas may be identified by concerned authorities for establishing cremation facilities in rural regions.

The grievance was brought to the court's attention by Dr N Mozika, Amicus Curiae, and Advocate LMD Marak, representing the petitioner, Re-Seng Khasi Hima Crematorium.

The Amicus Curiae was advised to provide the particulars of areas requiring crematoriums, so that the state can ensure the earmarking of such locations for the said purpose.

Mozika stated that he may be permitted to identify areas genuinely in need of cremation facilities, while Khan emphasised that a deceased person deserves equal respect by being given a warm farewell or a decent cremation. He assured the court that the state would extend all necessary facilities, provided the identified areas are feasible for cremation.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on June 10, 2024.