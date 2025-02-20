The Meghalaya High Court has admitted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging illegal limestone mining by Amrit Cement Industries Limited in the Jaintia Hills region. The court order, issued on February 19, directs the state government to investigate the matter and file a report.

The PIL, filed by Ranjit Chandra Goswami, claims that Amrit Cement is operating without proper mining licenses. This allegation is supported by information obtained through an RTI response from the Indian Bureau of Mines, which showed that the company was not among those granted mining leases in the region.

"The allegation in the petition is about illegal mining of limestone in the Jaintia Hills region by the respondent No.9, Amrit Cement Industries Limited," states the court order. The mining activities in question are governed by the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and relevant state rules.

A bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh has directed the petitioner to serve copies of the petition to all respondents, including the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board and the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

"The State to treat the petition as an informal complaint, make the necessary inquiry and file a report in this Court before the returnable date," the order specifies. The court has emphasized that Amrit Cement must be notified during the investigation process.

The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on April 7, 2025. The case highlights ongoing concerns about regulatory compliance in Meghalaya's mining sector, particularly in the Jaintia Hills region.