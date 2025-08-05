Meghalaya High Court allows delayed appeal in roofing tender cancellation case

The Meghalaya High Court has condoned a 46-day delay in filing an appeal by M/s Meghalaya Roofing against the cancellation of their tender for a government housing project, directing that the case be heard alongside three connected appeals on August 8.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh delivered the order on August 4, despite the state's Additional Advocate General ND Chullai arguing that "the delay of 46 days in preferring the appeal has not been adequately explained."

The case centres around a cancelled tender for a housing department project, with M/s Meghalaya Roofing, represented by partner Manish Agarwal, challenging the decision that affected multiple contractors. The court noted that three similar appeals (WA No.44, 45, and 46 of 2025) involving the same issue are already scheduled for hearing, where the current appellant appears as respondent No.4.

The bench observed that all parties were "similarly aggrieved by the impugned judgment and order which has cancelled the tender for a project" and emphasised the need to examine the merits while hearing the connected cases.

"We are of the view that the interest of justice would be subserved if this appeal is also heard out on merits along with the other appeals, on condonation of the delay," the court stated in its order.

The application under Section 5 of the Limitation Act, 1963, was allowed, with the registry directed to register the appeal for hearing on existing papers.

The respondents in the case include the State of Meghalaya through various housing department officials and M/s Power Roofing from Byrnihat. Senior Advocate HL Shangreiso represented the appellant, while the state was represented by Additional Advocate General ND Chullai, and Dr N Mozika appeared for the fourth respondent.