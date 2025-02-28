The High Court of Meghalaya has transferred an inquiry into alleged excess compensation paid for land acquired for the Umroi airport expansion to the District and Sessions Judge, Shillong, who will serve as Special Judicial Officer under the Land Acquisition Act.

The case, which originated from a Supreme Court directive in August 2017, concerns approximately Rs 9 crores allegedly paid in excess to landowners Steid Dkhar and Mac Lyngdoh D Shira, who have already received Rs 25.7 crores representing 80% of their total compensation.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh determined that the District Judge's report finding excess payment "can best be described as an expert opinion" that requires further judicial scrutiny.

"To come to a final conclusion only on the basis of the report of the District Judge without giving an opportunity to the affected parties... would not be a judicious act," the court observed.

The Special Judicial Officer has been directed to decide the matter within three months, following due procedure and taking necessary evidence. Meanwhile, the court has ordered that "the State shall not disburse the balance 20 percent of the compensation to the owners without the leave of this Court."