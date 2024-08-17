The Meghalaya High Court has issued a state-wide ban on single-use plastics in temples and shops. The order, passed by a Division Bench led by Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan, marks a crucial step towards reducing plastic pollution across the state.

The court stated the need for immediate action, recommending the introduction of tetra pak cartons, which are predominantly paper-based, as a viable alternative to plastic. "The fight against plastics is not just an environmental crusade, but a battle for the health and future of our planet," the Bench stated.

The High Court has urged temple authorities to lead by example by strictly prohibiting the use of plastic bags within and around temple premises. The directive came as part of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) hearing on Friday, signaling the state's commitment to tackling the growing plastic menace.