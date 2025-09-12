Meghalaya High Court calls for community action to tackle rising child abuse cases

Child sexual abuse remains a pressing concern in Meghalaya despite the state's progressive matrilineal social structure, senior officials revealed at a state consultation on girl child safety held on September 12 in Shillong.

Acting Chief Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew warned that gender discrimination persists across multiple sectors even in a society where women traditionally serve as custodians of lineage and property. The consultation, organised by the High Court's Juvenile Justice Committee and the state Social Welfare Department, brought together judges, government officials, and education representatives to address systemic challenges facing girls.

"When we empower and protect our girls, we not only improve their lives but also build a healthier and stronger society," Thangkhiew told the gathering at the High Court auditorium. He emphasised that girls represent the "backbone of society and the future of the nation."

Agatha Sangma, chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, delivered stark statistics about child sexual abuse cases in the state, calling the numbers "concerning" despite local cultural advantages for women. She stressed that addressing these crimes requires urgent intervention from multiple stakeholders.

"Protecting the girl child is not charity; it is justice. It is not a matter of sympathy, but a matter of rights," Sangma declared, highlighting the need for coordinated efforts between families, schools and communities.

The consultation revealed that girls in Meghalaya continue facing barriers in healthcare access, educational opportunities, and economic participation. Thangkhiew noted that government action alone cannot solve these systemic issues.

"Safeguarding the girl child is not solely the responsibility of the government. Communities must come forward and ensure that girls have access to better healthcare and opportunities," he said.

The day-long session aimed to identify gaps in existing child protection mechanisms and develop actionable strategies for creating safer environments. Participants included Justice W Diengdoh, Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee, Social Welfare Commissioner Pravin Bakshi, and various district officials.