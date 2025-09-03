Meghalaya High Court closes PIL on illegal religious structures after state report

The High Court of Meghalaya has disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) after the State government reported that there are no illegal religious structures existing in public places. A division bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh passed the order on September 2.

The case was initiated following a directive from the Supreme Court, which had required States to disclose the presence of unlawful religious structures on public land. In response, the State of Meghalaya submitted a status report dated September 1, 2025.

According to the report, all structures previously identified as irregular or illegal in West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills have been regularised. Additional Advocate General K Khan, representing the State, informed the court of the compliance.

The bench accepted the submission and recorded that no unlawful occupation of public spaces by religious structures remains in the State. The PIL was accordingly closed.