The Meghalaya High Court has expressed frustration over the state's failure to establish functional crematoriums for indigenous Khasi, Jaintia, and Hindu communities. Despite multiple government proposals to construct electric hybrid crematoriums in locations like New Shillong, Tura, Jowai, and Nongpoh, not a single facility has become operational.

The judicial bench, comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh, highlighted a complex social challenge. Community tensions prevent shared cremation spaces, forcing families to transport deceased loved ones across considerable distances.

Previous court attempts to mediate included proposing shared facilities with segregated timing slots for different communities.

In a decisive move, the court discharged the previous Amicus Curiae and appointed Mr. N. Syngkon to continue the critical work. The District Magistrate has been given a four-week ultimatum to implement court-mandated resolutions and facilitate inter-community dialogue.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 8, 2025, with the court making it clear that bureaucratic inaction will not be tolerated.