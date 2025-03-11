The High Court of Meghalaya has called for more comprehensive reporting on the state government's efforts to implement a plastic ban, particularly for items less than 120 microns in thickness.

During a hearing on PIL No. 7 of 2024 on March 11, 2025, Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh reviewed progress reports from Block Development Officers across the state but found them lacking in specific details.

"We are satisfied with the action taken so far by the government but we do treat this as only a beginning of the journey," the bench stated, emphasising that implementation efforts must continue scrupulously.

The public interest litigation, filed by Phuyosa Yobin, seeks a complete ban on plastic use throughout Meghalaya. The court had previously issued directives for a total plastic ban on August 16, 2024, followed by more specific orders on November 21, 2024.

While acknowledging that plastic's durability makes it widely used for storage containers and packaging, the court noted its "very serious adverse impact on the eco-system, environment and health of people."

The Block Development Officers' reports indicated that awareness programs had been conducted, inspection drives carried out, and alternatives to plastic promoted. One officer claimed the ban on plastics less than 120 microns was "successfully initiated" in the Mawkynrew Block.

However, the court found these reports insufficient, stating: "More details of the action taken by the administration are required." The bench specifically asked for information about the dates, locations, and stakeholders involved in awareness programmes, as well as detailed data on inspection results and the weight or number of plastic items seized.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for May 14, 2025, directing respondents to file a more comprehensive report by May 12, 2025.