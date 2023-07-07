The Meghalaya High Court has issued a directive to the Director General of Police (DGP) in Assam to take action against individuals accused of engaging in illegal mining and transportation of coal in Meghalaya. The court emphasized the need to ensure the safety of the petitioners involved in the case. This decision comes in response to a show cause notice issued to the Meghalaya government regarding the possibility of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the illegal coal mining activities, particularly as they appear to be orchestrated by individuals based in Assam.

The full bench of the Meghalaya High Court, headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, directed the Assam DGP to thoroughly investigate the complaint filed by the petitioner on June 30, 2023. The court further instructed the Assam Police to take appropriate legal measures against those involved in the alleged illegal coal mining operations. This decision aims to address the concerns raised by the petitioner regarding threats and intimidation received after lodging a First Information Report (FIR) at Basistha Police Station.

In addition to taking action against the accused, the Assam DGP has been tasked with ensuring the safety and security of the petitioners, their family members, and the lawyers representing them. The court's directive emphasizes the importance of protecting the rights and well-being of those involved in the legal proceedings related to illegal coal mining and transportation.

The Meghalaya High Court has scheduled another hearing on July 13 to address various petitions related to illegal coal mining and transportation.