The High Court of Meghalaya has issued directives to fast-track the expansion of Shillong Airport, addressing concerns over frequent flight cancellations and limited connectivity to the state capital.

In an order dated April 30, 2025, a division bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh emphasised the urgent need for airport development to accommodate larger aircraft beyond the current ATR operations.

"Shillong is the capital of Meghalaya. It has only one airport. Only light aircrafts (ATRs) or aircrafts similar to it can operate in this airport as its area is small and the runway short and not deep enough for larger and heavier aircrafts to land or take off," the court noted in its order.

The bench highlighted that "the absence of any flight operating from the capital causes great inconvenience to people and to the tourists visiting the State. It is also detrimental to its economy and general welfare."

The expansion project requires approximately 22 acres of land - 10.3 acres from the Defense Department and 11.7 acres from private landowners. The Defense Department has already agreed to provide its portion on a leave and license basis.

Rather than using the time-consuming Land Acquisition Act, the Advocate General informed the court that the State government plans to purchase the private land through private treaty negotiations. This proposal awaits cabinet approval.

The court has directed the cabinet to decide within three weeks and, if approved, complete the land transfer within eight additional weeks.

"We think that this proposal for acquiring land by private treaty is most reasonable in the circumstances," the court stated.

According to the Deputy Solicitor General, a tender valued at Rs 150 crores has already been issued for the construction work, which would take approximately 18 months to complete after an agreement is signed. The project still requires environmental clearance and approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation.

The court has instructed both central authorities to expedite their approval processes, stating: "After land has been acquired and tenders have been invited for construction of a new airport, there is no scope whatsoever for the Director General of Civil Aviation or the Ministry of Environment to hold up sanction of any plan for airport expansion."

The High Court emphasised that efforts should be made to make the expanded airport operational before the estimated two-year timeline.

The case will be heard next on May 15, 2025, when the court expects progress reports from both state and central agencies on actions taken in compliance with the order.