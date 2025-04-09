The Meghalaya High Court has ordered state authorities to expedite approvals for new crematoriums within four weeks, addressing an acute shortage of cremation facilities across the state. The directive came during proceedings of Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 10/2023) on April 8, 2025, before a bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh.

The PIL highlights significant challenges in the state's cremation infrastructure, where the Khasi-Jaintia communities and Hindu residents, who both practice cremation, have expressed unwillingness to share facilities. According to court documents, "The number of crematoria in a substantial area of the State is small compared to the number of dead bodies to be disposed of and often the distance between two crematoria is very large."

The court noted the state government's plans to construct electric hybrid crematoria in multiple locations including New Shillong Township (Rs 5.53 crore), Tura (Rs 4.69 crore), Jowai (Rs 5.16 crore), and Nongpoh (Rs 4.9 crore).

However, Chief Justice Mukerji and Justice Diengdoh expressed concern over the uncertain timeline, observing that "it is clear that the date from which these crematoria will be operational is very very uncertain." While administrative approvals have been secured, the projects still await clearances from bodies like the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board.

As an interim measure, the bench has directed Mr. N. Syngkon, the Amicus Curiae, to facilitate discussions between District Magistrates and community representatives to explore shared use of existing facilities.

"The Amicus Curiae shall hold meetings with the District Magistrates and representatives of the above communities so that they are persuaded to share crematoria on such terms as may be set by the District Magistrates," the court ordered.

The state government, represented by Additional Advocate General Mr. K. Khan, submitted a report dated March 27, 2025, detailing both proposed and completed projects. The court acknowledged the completion of eco-friendly crematorium projects for the Seng Khasi community at several locations including Syllei-Iawkein, Nongstoin, Khlieh Tyrshi village in Jowai, and Jhalupara in Shillong.

Justice Diengdoh and Chief Justice Mukerji instructed the government to submit a progress report on the new crematorium projects before the next hearing, scheduled for May 8, 2025, when both the government and the Amicus Curiae are expected to present comprehensive updates on their respective directives.