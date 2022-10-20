The lack of roads has been a severe issue in the state of Meghalaya since many communities are not connected to a proper road system. In its ruling, the Meghalaya High Court instructed the state government to solve this matter adequately.

According to the Division Bench, the lack of motorable roads impedes access to healthcare institutions and the delivery of emergency services to remote locations.

It also claimed that to reiterate, the right of access by road in a steep terrain must be seen as an accessory to the right protected by Article 21 of the Constitution, and the State must address the problem of road shortage in this light.

The bench stated that there are numerous additional portions of the road that require immediate maintenance, notably in the Garo Hills districts of West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills.

According to the assessment, there is no black-topping or sign of a metalled road in various areas, as has been widely reported in the local news.

The panel was deliberating on a petition filed by AH Hazarika and six others. Meanwhile, the court ordered the state to provide a report on the AMPT route.

The petitioner stated that substantial progress has been made on the 0 to 32 km stretch of the AMPT Road, and that work on the other stretches has yet to begin.

The petitioner also stated that the respondents, particularly the State, should ensure that the entire road is constructed and completed as soon as possible