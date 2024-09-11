The Meghalaya High Court has dismissed a petition requesting the implementation of uniform age relaxation for the Meghalaya police recruitment process.

The petition was filed by Barilang Pyngrope and three others – Joplang Shyrkon, Ialehlang Kharkongor and Harningstar Marshiangbai.

Pyngrope appeared in person to present her case and argued vigorously that the memorandum dated 03.02.2022, which extended the upper age limit for government service from 27 to 32 years, with an additional 5-year relaxation for candidates from Scheduled Tribes and Castes communities, should have been uniformly applied to the recruitment for 1,255 vacancies in various posts within the Police Department, as advertised on 06.03.2024.

She also said that that the memorandum which carves out an exception for certain categories of posts like - the Home (Police) Department, is discriminatory and has affected the right to employment of candidates aspiring for jobs.

In its order passed on September 10, the Court said, “As such, in the considered view of this Court, no prima facie case is made out for the grant of any interim orders at this stage, and the prayer accordingly stands rejected. The authorities relied upon by the learned counsel for the petitioners in the fact and circumstances of the case, being of no assistance are not discussed herein.”

“The matter being situated thus, and also in view of the fact that the prescription of age is as per Sections 23 and 29 of the Meghalaya Police Act, coupled with the added fact that the recruitment process is already underway with the last date of receipt of applications being as far back as 31.05.2024, nothing survives for consideration in the instant writ petition and the same is accordingly closed and disposed of,” it added.

The Court added that the Personnel & A.R. (A) Department is allowed to set the age limits for certain categories of post for Home (Police) and for certain other departments, adding that, “From the materials as placed, it is seen that in furtherance thereto, the said Department by an Office Memorandum dated 01-05-2024, had set the upper age limit for Sub-Inspectors at 27 years and Constable at 21 years. It has been further stated on affidavit that the said Memorandum dated 01-05-2024:MLHC:8322024, is in consonance with the provisions of Section 23 and 29 of the Meghalaya Police Act. A perusal of the Meghalaya Police Act with regard to prescription of upper age limit for Constables at Section 23 (1) and 29 (2) supports this contention of the State respondents."