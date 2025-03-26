The Meghalaya High Court has firmly rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the boundary wall of the PA Sangma Integrated Sports Complex in Tura.

The court criticised the petitioner for misusing the PIL mechanism, emphasizing that such legal channels are not meant for trivial complaints.

Highlighting the temporary nature of the previous boundary wall and its subsequent repair, the court noted that a permanent wall has now been constructed.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji, delivering the order, was unequivocal in his remarks: "Public interest litigation is not a domain for busy bodies. If every alleged act of commission or omission of the government becomes the subject-matter of public interest litigation, neither the government nor the Court can function."

The sports complex, spread over 10 acres, includes a football ground, an indoor swimming pool, and a basketball and badminton court.

The court disposed of the petition with the expectation that the newly constructed permanent wall would remain intact and that the sports complex would continue to thrive.