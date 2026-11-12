The Meghalaya High Court has dropped notices issued against two Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) officials over their handling of pollution in Byrnihat, observing that there had been an improvement in the action taken against polluting industrial units.

The decision was taken by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice W Diengdoh while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on November 10.

The court said it had considered the affidavits filed by MSPCB Member Secretary George Hagi Chyrmang and Senior Environmental Engineer Sandrew Syiem, along with the progress reported by the board in addressing pollution-related concerns in the industrial area.

The notices against the two officials were initially issued as the court found that no serious attempts were being made to address the problems faced by Byrnihat residents. They had subsequently been directed to remain present before the court and file their respective affidavits.

Taking note of the improvement, the bench observed that it was appropriate to drop the notices. The court also dispensed with the officials' personal appearance.

During the hearing, the MSPCB submitted a status report detailing inspections, monitoring and compliance measures undertaken against industrial units. The report also outlined steps to address pollution in the Umtrew river, including industrial discharge, sewage, effluents and major drains and streams.

Other measures included the constitution of a Joint Action Committee for the Byrnihat industrial area, allocation of land for a proposed regional office at Byrnihat and expansion of the water quality monitoring network along the Umtrew river.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) also submitted a report on measures taken to address dust and pollution along the 61.80-km stretch of national highway handed over to it on August 7, 2026.

According to the report, PF mesh nets have been installed along bridge barricades on both sides and adjoining areas to prevent waste from being dumped over the bridge. Photographs documenting the work were submitted to the court.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in its affidavit dated November 9, informed the court that 17 of the 42 industries in the area fall under the red category. It also stated that a task force had been constituted to inspect the Byrnihat industrial area on the Assam side.

The Ri-Bhoi district administration submitted details of its initiatives, including the construction of a material recovery centre on Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) land and the distribution of electric vehicles by the Umsning Community and Rural Development Block to encourage eco-friendly transport in villages surrounding Byrnihat.

Meanwhile, MIDC informed the court about work to improve the internal road connecting Maithan Alloys towards Shyam Century at the Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP) in Byrnihat.

The court took the reports and supporting documents on record. However, as the reports were served on the amicus curiae, Philemon Nongbri, only after the matter was taken up, he sought time to examine them.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 7, 2026.