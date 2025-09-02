Meghalaya High Court fast-tracks crematorium and cemetery crisis in state

A critical shortage of burial grounds and crematoria across Meghalaya has prompted the High Court to demand urgent action from a state-appointed committee tasked with resolving interfaith disputes over funeral facilities.

The division bench of Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh expressed concern over the slow pace of progress in addressing conflicts between different religious communities seeking access to cremation and burial sites.

The case highlights complex religious tensions in the northeastern state, where "non-Christian Khasi, Jaintia and Garo tribes and Hindus" face disputes over sharing crematoria, while "various denominations of the Christian faith" struggle with cemetery access.

Amicus Curiae N Syngkon informed the court that a committee meeting held on August 27 had resolved to establish district-level committees and seek government funding. However, the judges deemed this insufficient given the urgency of the situation.

"Considering the importance of the issue and the urgency involved, we direct the Committee to act with more speed," the court ordered, emphasising that any district committees must remain "strictly under the control of the Committee constituted under orders of this Court."

The court has mandated that the committee immediately approach the government for land acquisition and allocation to establish new crematoria and cemeteries. The state government must "take all steps to acquire land and release funds for implementation of our order" based on committee recommendations.

The judges have scheduled the next hearing for October 23, requiring a progress report before then. The court also approved additional compensation for the Amicus Curiae to ensure continued legal representation.