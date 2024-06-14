The Meghalaya High Court has provided a six-week extension to the state government and the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) to address the ongoing issue of relocating 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong.

In an order passed by Justice W Diengdoh on June 13, it was noted that legal representatives from both sides have indicated that settlement discussions are progressing.

They requested additional time, suggesting that if a positive agreement is reached, the matter could be resolved without further court intervention. The court granted the requested six weeks for these negotiations to continue.