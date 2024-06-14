Meghalaya High Court grants 6 weeks for resolution of Harijan Colony relocation issue
The Meghalaya High Court has extended the deadline by six weeks for the state government and the Harijan Panchayat Committee to resolve the relocation issue of 342 families. Both parties have shown progress in settlement talks and requested more time to reach an agreement.
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Meghalaya High Court grants 6 weeks for resolution of Harijan Colony relocation issue
The Meghalaya High Court has provided a six-week extension to the state government and the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) to address the ongoing issue of relocating 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong.
In an order passed by Justice W Diengdoh on June 13, it was noted that legal representatives from both sides have indicated that settlement discussions are progressing.
They requested additional time, suggesting that if a positive agreement is reached, the matter could be resolved without further court intervention. The court granted the requested six weeks for these negotiations to continue.
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