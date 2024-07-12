The Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) partnered with the Regional Blood Centre, Pasteur Institute, Shillong to organise a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp on July 12.

The event took place at the premises of the Meghalaya High Court in Shillong.

Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan led by example, being among the first to donate blood at the camp. Other judges of the High Court, including Justice H S Thangkhiew, Justice W. Diengdoh, and Justice B. Bhattacharjee, also participated in the event.

The camp saw participation from various sectors of society, including government officials, lawyers, and members of the public. E Kharumnuid, Registrar General and Member Secretary of MSLSA was also present at the event.