The High Court of Meghalaya organised a state-level consultation programme on protecting children with disabilities. The event, held at the court's auditorium, brought together various government departments and stakeholders to discuss challenges and strategies for safeguarding the rights of differently-abled children.

Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan highlighted the global scale of disability, noting that approximately 1 billion people worldwide have some form of disability, with 240 million being children. He emphasised the need for increased efforts to implement policies supporting disabled individuals and combat social stigma and discrimination.

The consultation aimed to promote awareness of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of children with disabilities. Justice Vaidyanathan expressed hope that the event would produce valuable insights to address inequalities and barriers faced by persons with disabilities.

Justice H. S Thangkhiew, Chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee, stressed the importance of fostering an inclusive mindset. He also discussed the legal aspects and key benefits of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The programme was attended by key officials, including Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, and Swapnil Tembe, Director of the Directorate of School Education & Literacy. Representatives from various departments and organisations were also present.