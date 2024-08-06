The Meghalaya High Court has issued notices to concerned authorities regarding the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG Exams held in the Jowai and Nongpoh examination centres.

The writ petition was filed by Eleazer Vincent Lyngdoh and others against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others.

During the hearing on August 5, Y Pallavi, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the matter has some urgency, as it involves the controversy with regard to the NEET UG Exams, in 2(two) Centres i.e. Jowai and Nongpoh.

The court said that Dr N. Mozika DSGI for the respondents No. 1, 2 & 3, submitted that he is in receipt of instructions, and prays that he may be allowed one week’s time to file affidavit.

“Prayer is allowed, accordingly list this matter on 12.08.2024, for further orders. The affidavit should be on board by the next date,” the court also directed.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had taken note of the petition filed by students who appeared for the NEET-UG exam at a Meghalaya center, alleging a loss of 45 minutes during the exam. These students are seeking inclusion in the group of 1563 candidates who were granted grace marks and offered the opportunity to reappear for the exam on June 23. The apex court has issued notices to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding this matter.