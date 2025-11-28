Meghalaya High Court order status quo on proposed demolition of historic Bidhan Bhavan

The High Court of Meghalaya has issued an order maintaining the status quo on the proposed demolition of Bidhan Bhavan, also known as Roy Villa, a heritage structure situated in Shillong. The directive was passed by a Division Bench consisting of Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew and Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee. The court further directed that the matter be transferred to the regular Public Interest Litigation (PIL) bench, headed by the Chief Justice, for continued proceedings. This move comes after concerns were raised regarding the preservation of the property, which holds historical and architectural value for the region.

Bidhan Bhavan was constructed prior to 1923 by Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a distinguished physician and the former Chief Minister of West Bengal. Originally serving as a summer retreat for Dr. Roy's family, the building is recognised for its heritage significance and currently functions as the State Circuit House. The structure is regarded as an important part of the local history, highlighting its continued role in government use while preserving links to the past.

Earlier this month, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court following a letter addressed to Chief Justice Soumen Sen. The correspondence highlighted both the historical and architectural importance of Bidhan Bhavan, prompting judicial attention and subsequent registration of the case. The PIL underlines the building's unique position within Shillong's architectural landscape, with advocates and citizens expressing concern about its potential loss.

During a hearing held on Thursday, the state government submitted a preliminary affidavit regarding the property. "The Advocate General informed the court that a more comprehensive affidavit would be filed after examining official records pertaining to the property’s history and its transition into its present use." This statement follows the court's request for further details and documentation to clarify the building's historical background and current function.

Amicus Curiae S. Chakrawarty commented on the process of evidence submission, saying, "Amicus Curiae S. Chakrawarty also stated that he would file his affidavit once the state’s detailed response is placed on record." This indicates that further documentation is expected from both the state government and the amicus curiae, with the court awaiting additional information to assess the case thoroughly.

The High Court has scheduled the matter for a future hearing, maintaining its strict status quo order on Bidhan Bhavan until the next date of proceedings. Both the state and the amicus curiae are expected to present their comprehensive affidavits before the regular PIL bench, where further examination of the heritage property's fate will continue under the court's supervision.