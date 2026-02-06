Meghalaya High Court orders arrests over East Jaintia Hills coal mine blast

The Meghalaya High Court on February 5 ordered immediate arrests in connection with an explosion at an alleged illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district that killed at least 18 people, signalling a tougher judicial response to the continued operation of banned mining in the area.

A division bench of the Meghalaya High Court, comprising HS Thangkhiew and W Diengdoh, took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the blast in the Thangsku area. The court expressed concern that illegal coal mining had persisted despite a similar fatal incident reported on January 14 this year.

Directing swift action, the bench ordered the East Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner and superintendent of police to identify and arrest mine owners and operators involved in the alleged illegal activity and to seize all incriminating materials linked to the operations. The court also instructed the authorities to ensure immediate assistance and medical aid for those affected and injured, to the extent possible.

Emphasising accountability, the court summoned the district SP and deputy commissioner to appear in person at 10.30 am on February 9 with a detailed report on the action taken and an explanation of how the illegal mining was allowed to continue. It warned that further orders would follow in the event of non-compliance.

The registry was directed to communicate the order to the district officials through email and hard copy on the same day and to furnish a copy to the Advocate General. The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 9.