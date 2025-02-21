The Meghalaya High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to decide whether it will proceed with examining all witnesses or present a shortened list in a 2008-09 teacher recruitment scam case involving a serving state minister.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji expressed concern over the expanding witness list, which reportedly grew from 162 to over 400 witnesses - a claim the Deputy Solicitor General could not confirm during the hearing.

"The prosecution had a long list of 162 witnesses and that it would serve the ends of justice if this list was cut short," noted the court's earlier order from December 9, 2024, emphasising that trimming the list "could facilitate early conclusion of the proceedings."

The case centres on allegations of "illegally manipulating and subverting the process of selection and appointment of Assistant teachers in Lower Primary School, Government of Meghalaya in the year 2008-09." Three individuals stand accused, including a current minister who argues that the charge sheet fails to disclose any offence.

So far, about 21 prosecution witnesses have been examined. The trial court has scheduled further witness examinations for March 3-7, 2025. However, the High Court has stipulated that after examining witnesses currently "in the box," further testimonies should be postponed until the CBI makes its decision about the witness list.

The court will hear applications under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code from both the accused and the CBI on March 11, 2025. These applications seek to quash the criminal proceedings.

The case (PS Case No.62(07)2011) involves charges under Sections 120B, 167, 466, 408, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, with the High Court having previously entrusted the investigation to the CBI.