The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to acquire and hand over land for the expansion of Shillong Airport within three months, marking a significant push toward enhancing the region's air connectivity.

In a judgment delivered on December 16, Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh emphasised that the airport's development is "key to advancement of this State in all respects." The court noted that the expansion would enable operations of "larger, heavier and more sophisticated jet aircrafts, carrying both passengers and cargo."

The ruling came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 4 of 2021) concerning the development and expansion of the airport, specifically focusing on runway extension and infrastructure development.

While the state's Advocate General reported that measures had been taken for land acquisition, the process has faced delays in transferring the property to airport authorities. The Airports Authority of India, represented by Deputy Solicitor General Dr N Mozika, confirmed that the Director General of Civil Aviation is reviewing the expansion proposal.

The court set a clear timeline, ordering the Director General of Civil Aviation to work with the Airports Authority of India to "approve and implement a complete plan" within three months after receiving the land from the state government.

A follow-up hearing is scheduled for April 14, 2025, where both the Airports Authority of India and the state government must submit reports detailing their progress on the court's directives.

The expansion project aims to boost both economic and tourism development in Meghalaya, with the court describing it as essential for the state's overall advancement.