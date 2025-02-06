The High Court of Meghalaya has directed an inspection of the recently repaired National Highway 6, following claims by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that significant repair work has been completed on the crucial roadway.

The NHAI counsel informed the court that "the 5 km stretch of the national highway between Jowai and Ratacherra has been comprehensively repaired," with substantial work also progressing on the remaining portions of the 45 km section under repair.

The development comes as part of an ongoing Public Interest Litigation (PIL No.11/2022) concerning the highway's condition. The court-appointed Amicus Curiae has been tasked with inspecting the entire 102.225 km highway stretch and submitting a report by February 21, 2025.

"If the repair work has been carried out and to be further carried out... the entire highway would become free from obstruction and freely negotiable, bringing great benefit to its users and to the State," noted the division bench of Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh.

The state government has been directed to arrange travel and accommodation for the Amicus Curiae's inspection, while the NHAI will provide a remuneration of Rs 20,000 for the task. The case will be heard next on February 24, 2025.