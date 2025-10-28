Meghalaya High Court orders probe into fishing competition disrupting public

The High Court of Meghalaya has directed state authorities to submit a detailed report on the public inconvenience caused by a fishing competition in the region.

Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice W. Diengdoh issued the order on October 27, 2025, whilst hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Registrar General of the High Court. The case was initiated following a letter from Joannes JTL Lamare addressed to the former Chief Justice.

The bench, comprising the Chief Justice and Justice Diengdoh, heard submissions from advocate A Kumar, the Advocate General, accompanied by Additional Advocate General K Khan and Additional Senior Government Advocate AH Kharwanlang. The Union of India was represented by Dr N Mozika, Deputy Solicitor General of India, with advocate K. Gurung.

"We direct the respondents to file a report in the form of an affidavit with regard to the steps taken in this regard within three weeks from date," the court stated in its order.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on November 25, 2025.

The court approved the judgement for publication in the press, noting that any media outlet reporting the decision must mention the composition of the bench by name whilst covering the order.

Details regarding the nature and extent of the public inconvenience caused by the fishing competition remain unclear at this stage. The affidavit to be filed by the respondents is expected to clarify the situation and outline remedial measures taken by the authorities.