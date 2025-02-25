The High Court of Meghalaya has issued an order allowing St. Anthony's Lower Primary School to rebuild its structure following a controversial demolition that occurred during the court's Christmas vacation.

The 72-year-old school building, which has educated generations of Shillong's youth since 1922, was demolished despite an earlier court order issued on December 9, 2024, raising questions about whether proper procedures were followed.

"Why this allegedly imminent danger to the building and the need to demolish it was not brought to the notice of the vacation bench and appropriate leave obtained to demolish the building?" the bench of Chief Justice I.P. Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh questioned in their order dated February 24, 2025.

According to affidavits submitted by school officials, the structure had been deemed "structurally very weak" by Reliant Foundations Private Limited of Guwahati, requiring "urgent and immediate action" to prevent potential accidents. The management claimed the building was found to be tilting by early January 2025.

The court has now permitted reconstruction with a significant condition: "The plan and architecture of the building should be more or similar to the demolished one." This requirement acknowledges the building's potential heritage value, particularly given its location facing the Don Bosco statue and its place in the city's architectural landscape.

The bench has ordered the alleged contemnors to explain by March 17 why they proceeded with demolition during the court vacation when the building "was allowed to stand for all this while." The school's administration must also ensure no third-party rights are created through transfer or encumbrance without court permission.

The case will return to court on March 19, 2025.