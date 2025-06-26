Meghalaya High Court orders strict implementation of plastic ban across all districts

The Meghalaya High Court has directed state authorities to ensure comprehensive enforcement of its plastic ban order across all 11 districts, expressing satisfaction with initial compliance efforts while emphasising the need for stricter implementation.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh reviewed a compliance report during Tuesday's hearing of a public interest litigation that has been ongoing since August 2024. The case was originally admitted by former Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan, who observed that "although for a very long time, plastic was being used for storage of materials, its negative qualities were so significant that time had come to totally ban its use."

The court's latest review revealed that while significant progress has been made in most districts, enforcement remains at an "initial stage" and requires intensification. District magistrates across Meghalaya have issued prohibitory orders banning the sale and use of plastic carry bags below 120 microns, with East Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills Baghmara leading the implementation.

"We are quite satisfied with the steps taken," the bench noted, while directing that "comprehensive action should be taken to enforce the orders of this Court."

The state government's compliance report detailed district-wise implementation across 10 districts, with East Jaintia Hills being the notable exception. The court has specifically directed authorities from East Jaintia Hills to submit their compliance report before the next hearing.

Key measures being implemented include awareness campaigns about plastic's health hazards, extensive inspections to detect illegal plastic use, and action against violators. The court's orders also prohibit the manufacture, import, and sale of single-use plastic items under 120 microns within the state.

State counsel filed the compliance report following the court's detailed directive from May 14, 2025, which expanded the original August 2024 ban to include specific enforcement mechanisms. The court had observed that initial action was limited primarily to the East Khasi Hills District and needed statewide expansion.

The bench emphasised that "prohibitory orders need to be strictly implemented" and directed the state to file a supplementary action report at the next hearing scheduled for August 12, 2025.