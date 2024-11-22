The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to implement comprehensive measures against plastic products less than 120 microns in thickness, addressing growing environmental concerns in the region.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh issued specific directives on November 21, 2024, responding to a Public Interest Litigation seeking a complete plastic ban in the state.

"Research and experience have shown that these plastic products have some very adverse impact on the eco-system and environment," the court observed, highlighting how plastic waste "chokes the water-bodies, the drainage system and results in accumulation of garbage in public places."

The court outlined four key mandates for the government:

Ban manufacture, marketing and use of plastic less than 120 microns thick

Seize non-compliant materials from manufacturers, distributors and users

Implement effective plastic waste management systems

Conduct regular inspections to recover banned items

While acknowledging the government's initial efforts through the Forest and Environment Department, the court noted that more time was needed for full implementation of its earlier August order.

"Till substitute or substitutes are evolved to take over completely the use of plastics in the market," the court emphasised the need for strict regulatory measures.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 11, 2025, when the government must file an additional affidavit detailing actions taken to implement these directives.