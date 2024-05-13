A solitary member panel, designated by the High Court of Meghalaya to address coal-related concerns, has raised concerns over the sluggish progress in rehabilitating the environment marred by rat-hole coal mining in the state.

Justice (retired) Brojendra Prasad Katakey, heading the panel, emphasised the lack of action in utilising the Meghalaya Environment Protection and Restoration Fund (MEPRF) alongside minimal project approvals.

Appointed by the High Court in April 2022, Justice Katakey's mandate includes advising the Meghalaya government on complying with directives from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), both of which prohibited hazardous rat-hole coal mining in April 2014. Rat-hole mining entails excavating narrow tunnels to extract coal, posing significant environmental hazards.

In its most recent 22nd interim report presented to the court, the panel emphasised the pressing requirement for concerned departments to take action towards the restoration of Meghalaya's ecology impacted by mining activities. A significant allocation of Rs 400 crore from the MEPRF and an additional Rs 100 crore from the Central Pollution Control Board underscores this necessity.

The report shed light on the continuing challenges faced by residents residing near the mines, a majority of which are deserted, enduring the relentless effects of acid mine drainage due to inadequately sealed mine pits.

Furthermore, the committee disclosed that an audit of coal sources supplying coke ovens, ferroalloy, and captive power plants in cement factories is underway, expected to conclude within three weeks. Notably, an audit committee, assessing representations from two coke plants, informed the Katakey panel of a pending payment of Rs 2.24 crore toward royalty and cess for using unaccounted coal.

Regarding coal transportation, the interim report revealed that the process of transferring reassessed or re-verified inventoried coal to designated depots by Coal India Limited remains incomplete. This delay stems from the pending drone survey aimed at identifying any remaining illegally mined coal in the districts, post-NGT ban enforcement.

The panel recommended an immediate drone survey post the completion of coal transportation to identify illegally mined coal deposits and take necessary actions, including seizure, in accordance with the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.