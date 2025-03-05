The Meghalaya High Court has issued strict directives to halt unauthorised tree felling in the Lower New Colony area of Laitumkhrah. The court, in a significant public interest litigation, uncovered a systematic approach to tree cutting that raised serious concerns about environmental preservation.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh exposed a critical flaw in the tree-felling applications. Applicants had been submitting requests with a generic justification of trees "posing danger to human life" without providing substantive evidence.

The court demanded a comprehensive explanation for each application, requiring detailed documentation that demonstrates the actual threat posed by individual trees.

The judicial directive mandates a comprehensive review process. State authorities must now prioritise tree preservation, attempting alternative solutions like strategic pruning or partial trimming before resorting to complete removal.

Only trees presenting an imminent and substantial danger will be permitted for immediate felling. This approach ensures a more nuanced and environmentally conscious approach to urban tree management.

Respondents have been instructed to process all pending applications with meticulous scrutiny and file a detailed report before the next court hearing on April 9, 2025. The order effectively puts a temporary halt on tree cutting, protecting the green cover of Laitumkhrah until a thorough assessment can be completed.