Meghalaya High Court quashes FIR after finding no evidence of attempted murder

The High Court of Meghalaya on March 16 allowed a criminal petition filed by one Bimlan Sohshang, quashing an FIR registered against him at the Mawkyrwat Women Police Station, after concluding that the facts and medical evidence did not support charges of attempted murder or grievous hurt.

The FIR, registered as PS Case No. 13(08) 2021, had accused Sohshang of offences under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (grievous hurt by dangerous weapon), 354, 511, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere, who heard the matter, noted that both parties had amicably settled their dispute. The original complainant, Smti. Dwip Lyngkhoi filed an affidavit dated March 5, 2026, stating she had no objection to the FIR being quashed.

The background to the case involved a turbulent personal relationship. According to the complainant, after her husband died on August 26, 2020, she began living with Sohshang. Her family disapproved of the relationship since Sohshang was already married to one of her relatives. A clan meeting was subsequently held to separate the two.

The complainant alleged that on August 10, 2021, while she was travelling to Langlew village with relatives, Sohshang followed them, threatened her with a knife, and dragged her into a nearby forest. She claimed he gave her two cuts on her left buttock, after which they consumed alcohol and returned home together.

However, the injury certificate issued by Mawkyrwat CHC, South West Khasi Hills, showed no injuries on any part of her body. A separate medical certificate, annexed to the Government Advocate's affidavit, recorded only two scratch wounds on the left buttock with no bleeding, and three bruise marks on the left arm. The complainant also tested positive for alcohol at the time of examination.

The court relied on the Supreme Court's ruling in Narinder Singh & Ors v. State of Punjab & Anr (2014) 6 SCC 466, which holds that a Section 307 case cannot ordinarily be quashed on the basis of settlement between parties. However, the same judgment permits quashing where the FIR and charge-sheet themselves do not disclose an offence under that section.

Applying that principle, Chief Justice Dere observed that "no case under Section 307 IPC is disclosed qua the petitioner. Neither an offence under Section 326 is made out. The offence, if any, would be a lesser offence."

The court allowed the petition and quashed both the FIR and the consequent Sessions Case No. 5 of 2022, pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mawkyrwat. As a condition, Sohshang was directed to deposit Rs 25,000 directly into the bank account of the complainant within four weeks. The matter has been listed on 14 April 2026 to record compliance.