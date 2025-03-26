The Meghalaya High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by a 50-year-old woman seeking In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment, after medical tests revealed significant challenges.

The case centred on the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, which restricts IVF procedures for women over 50. The Institute of Human Reproduction in Guwahati had initially refused the treatment.

In an earlier interim order, the court had suggested a patient-specific evaluation considering individual health conditions. However, subsequent medical investigations found both the woman's eggs and her husband's sperm to be non-productive and inactive.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji stated, "Stretching the Act for experimentation purpose will be the last thing in the mind of this Court."