The Meghalaya High Court has given the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) until August 18, to complete the crucial Jowai-Ratacherra road project on National Highway-6, citing adverse weather conditions as the primary cause for construction delays.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh were hearing PIL No. 11/2022 on Tuesday when NHAI's counsel Shoumen Sengupta presented an updated progress report on the 102.255-kilometre stretch that has been under development since March 2024.

The project, divided between two contractors, shows mixed progress rates. Purvanchal Buildtech Pvt. Ltd., handling the 51-kilometre Jowai to Wahiajer section, has completed 75 per cent of the work. Meanwhile, Dhar Construction Company, responsible for the 51.255-kilometre Wahiajer to Ratacherra stretch, has achieved 80 per cent completion.

These figures represent a modest improvement from April 16, when the court last reviewed the project. At that time, the first sector stood at 67 per cent completion while the second had reached 73 per cent.

Sengupta told the court that "because of bad weather, the work could not progress as speedily as promised when the matter was heard last" and requested additional time for filing a completion report.

The court acknowledged the weather-related challenges affecting construction activities across the region. "Considering the submissions made and also taking into account the present weather conditions, we grant time to NHAI till 18th August, 2025 to file a completion report," the judges stated in their order.

The case originated as a public interest litigation filed by Kynjaimon Amse, who has since passed away. The court has appointed advocate S Panthi as amicus curiae to monitor the project's progress on behalf of public interest.

The bench has directed the amicus curiae to "closely observe the progress made and file a counter report, if necessary" by the August deadline. The matter will next come up for hearing on August 20, 2025.

The Jowai-Ratacherra road project represents a significant infrastructure development for the region, promising improved connectivity and economic opportunities for communities along the route. However, the repeated delays have raised concerns about project management and the impact of seasonal weather patterns on construction schedules.