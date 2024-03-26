The Meghalaya High Court has suggested the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to consider starting a direct flight between Shillong and Bhopal on Fridays and Sundays.

The court also recommended the AAI to ensure the availability of connecting flights to Bhopal from major cities like Chennai, Kerala, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Shillong on the same days.

The suggestion was made considering the inconvenience faced by judges travelling to Bhopal for National Judicial Academy activities due to the absence of direct flights.

The court pointed out that small aircraft carrying 96 passengers can fly from Shillong to Delhi, hence similar flights from different metros via Bhopal should not be an issue.

"Bhopal is the capital of Madhya Pradesh which is the centre of India. Unfortunately, there are no direct flights to the city of lakes. For example, almost every week sitting Judges and judicial officers are going to Bhopal where the National Judicial Academy is situated and conferences are held on Saturday and Sunday," the division bench of Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice W Diengdoh observed.



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"We expressed that since there is no direct flight to Bhopal, in which most of the judicial conferences are held on Saturday and Sunday and on account of non-availability of direct flights, Judges and other Officials are forced to reach Bhopal via Delhi from Guwahati, which consumes more time. Lots of fuel consumption and money wastage. In the National interest, the AAI must ensure at least hopping flights on Friday and Sunday to Bhopal from major cities/States/metros like Chennai, Kerala, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong and the like. The authority must consider that in future, at least, there should be a weekly flight on Friday and Sunday to Bhopal from Shillong directly or hopping flights may be introduced, which can fly upto Bhopal or fly via Bhopal. Every citizen of this Country must visit the 'city of lakes' to know how the waterbody is protected."

It also highlighted the significance of tourism in Shillong and suggested deploying more small aircraft to promote tourism. The court is currently hearing petitions related to the development and expansion of Shillong Airport facilities. It was found that the Shillong airport runway needed to be widened to accommodate flights carrying over 200 passengers.

The judges plan to visit airports in Bhutan, Leh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to gather information about their specifications, which could be replicated at the Shillong airport.

The state government has shown a willingness to bear the travel expenses for this, as it aims to have a larger airport to attract tourists.

The court expects the AAI to get the necessary consent from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, New Delhi to discuss the matter with the Bhutan Government for inspecting the Paro International Airport.