Meghalaya High Court takes suo motu cognisance of illegal mineral trucks plying towards Bangladesh border

The Meghalaya High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of large-scale illegal transportation of boulders and minerals across NH-206 towards the Bangladesh border, issuing sweeping interim orders that prohibit unregistered vehicles from passing through check points and empower authorities to seize trucks and cargo on the spot.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice H.S. Thangkhiew registered the public interest litigation on 21 April 2026, acting on a letter dated 15 April 2026 that flagged what the court described as a "disturbing pattern of inaction and administrative indifference."

The letter, supported by photographs and videos, alleged that goods trucks and dumper trucks were ferrying boulders and other minerals towards the international border without registration plates, valid challans or any of the documents legally required to transport minerals. The court found the apprehensions "prima facie visible and real."

"Mining is supposed to be restricted in sensitive areas — 50 metres from villages, highways and water sources — and requires forest and wildlife clearances in areas designated as forests," the bench observed, adding that allowing unplated vehicles to operate revealed a pattern of official neglect that cut across multiple agencies.

Beyond the vehicles themselves, the letter raised alarms about illegal excavation, severe road damage caused by overloaded heavy trucks, disruption to the daily lives of local residents and environmental harm that, the court noted, "cannot be compensated in any manner."

The bench directed the Registry to implead a wide array of respondents, including the State of Meghalaya, the Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR), the Transport Department, the Forest Department, the District Administration and Police, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB), the Revenue and Taxation Department, the Union of India, the Commissioner of Customs in Shillong, the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change in New Delhi, and the Border Security Force.

Five interim directions were issued with immediate effect, to operate until the next date of hearing. Authorities at Land Customs Station check points and Forest Department posts were ordered to turn back any vehicle without a valid mineral transport challan matched to the truck number. Vehicles caught without the requisite licence, challan or documents may be seized and the mineral confiscated. All mineral transport trucks must carry valid fitness certificates and pollution under control (PUC) certificates.

Authorities were also directed to conduct field inspections to verify that excavation is taking place only within licensed and permitted areas, and to ensure strict compliance with all acts, rules and regulations governing the transport of mines and minerals.

The Advocate General waived formal notice on behalf of all concerned state departments, while the Deputy Solicitor General waived notice for the Union of India, Customs and the BSF. Both counsel sought time to file affidavits detailing the steps taken under the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules 2016, the Meghalaya Mines and Minerals Policy 2012, and the Meghalaya Mineral (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules 2022.

The court additionally asked the Advocate General to obtain instructions on the state's existing policy on mineral exports, specifically limestone, given the irreversible environmental consequences of continued extraction.

The matter stands over to April 28, 2026, by which date all respondents must file their affidavits.