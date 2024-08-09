The Meghalaya High Court has scheduled August 14 for further hearings in the case regarding the ban on Hindu devotees offering prayers at the Mawjymbuin Cave in the state.

After hearing the matter earlier, the court set the date to seek a settlement between Hindu organisation 'Yatra' and the Dorbar Shnong of Mawsynram.

It must be mentioned that the High Courtn had, on August 7 summoned the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, the Superintendent of Police, and members of the Dorbar Shnong.



Earlier, Assam-based Hindu organisation Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) had threatened a road blockade against Meghalaya after Hindu devotees were banned from offering prayers at the cave.

The Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong had banned Hindu devotees from offering prayers at the cave last week. The Mawjymbuin cave is famous for its natural stone structure which the Hindu faithful believes is a 'Shiva Linga'.

Addressing a press conference at Guwahati Press Club on August 6, KSP president Satya Ranjan Borah sought a response from the Meghalaya state authority. He stated, “We need the answer from the Meghalaya state authority. Else, the Meghalaya government will face sincere protest here in Assam; may be situations like blockage of the roads to Meghalaya via Jorabat (Guwahati); Paikan (Goalpara) and all other roads.”