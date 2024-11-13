Voters turned out in significant numbers as polling began Wednesday morning for the Gambegre assembly constituency by-poll in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district.

Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari reported strong voter enthusiasm, with long queues forming at several polling stations since the 7 am start. The contest has drawn heightened interest as Mehtab Chandee Sangma, wife of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, represents the ruling National People's Party (NPP).

She faces five challengers: Congress's Jingjang M Marak, Trinamool Congress's Sadhiarani M Sangma, BJP's Bernard N Marak, and independent candidates Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry A Sangma.

Security measures have been strengthened across the constituency, particularly at 31 polling stations deemed critical out of the total 51. The election office has registered 32,254 eligible voters, including 15,923 women.

The by-poll was triggered after sitting MLA Saleng A Sangma vacated the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha.