The oldest regional political party in Meghalaya, the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) expressed that the demand for a separate Khasi-Jaintia state is the living issue of the party.

Speaking to the media, K. Phlastingwell Pangniang, the president of HSPDP informed that the election manifesto of the party will be released by October and the main ideology of the party is the demand for a separate Khasi-Jaintia state.

“We will not compromise at any cost as this is the visionary issue for the sake of the larger interest, the special status of Khasi-Pnar of the state…so that this issue will always be in the heart and manifesto of the party”, said Pangniang.

The HSPDP chief further informed there are more than 22-23 pending demands for the creation of separate states in the country.

“(We still hope that) one day the government of India will give a positive response to the demands as it is a constitutional demand and not a wish of the people,” the HSPDP chief stated.

It may be mentioned here that the HSPDP for the past 54 years has been spearheading the demand for a separate state. The HSPDP raised the demand for a separate Khasi-Jaintia state citing Article 371.