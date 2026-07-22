Meghalaya: Hima Langrin residents give KHADC 15-day ultimatum to remove Syiem

Residents of Hima Langrin on July 22 staged a protest outside the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) headquarters, demanding the immediate removal of Syiem Nongtei Singh Syiemiong and issuing a 15-day ultimatum to the Council to act on their memorandum.

Carrying placards and raising slogans against the Syiem, the protesters marched to the KHADC office, where a large police contingent was deployed to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

A delegation of the protesters later met Chief Executive Member (CEM) Winston Tony Lyngdoh Rynjah and Executive Member in charge of Elaka Affairs, Denzil Raynard Chen, to press their demand.

However, the meeting ended without a decision. According to representatives of Hima Langrin, the CEM informed them that the matter could not be decided immediately as it involved voluminous records that required detailed examination.

The protesters said the CEM sought time to study the case thoroughly before taking a decision.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the delay, the delegation gave the KHADC 15 days to respond to their demands.

They warned that if the Council fails to take a decision within the stipulated period, they will return to the KHADC headquarters and launch an indefinite hunger strike until their demand for the Syiem's removal is addressed.