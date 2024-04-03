The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) urged President Droupadi Murmu to intervene in a recent case of the death of two non-tribal migrant labourers in Meghalaya after an anti-CAA rally in the state and demanded a probe into the incident by the central probe agencies.

The bodies of two non-tribal migrant labourers were recovered in Meghalaya’s Ichamati area in separate incidents following an anti-CAA rally organised by the Khasi Students Union on last Wednesday evening.

Whether the deaths were linked to the rally or were the result of some other incident is yet to be confirmed by the state police.

Raising the issue in a letter to President Murmu, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) secretary general Bajrang Bagra claimed that two migrant labourers were “brutally murdered” in Ichamati, a village in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, after an anti-CAA rally.



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“The irony is that the district is exempted from the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) by virtue of being a sixth scheduled state. It is the place where a pressure group organised an anti-CAA rally which led to the murder of two innocent Hindus by unknown miscreants, as widely reported in the media” Bagra said.

“The VHP calls for your kind intervention and urges that a thorough investigation be done by the CBI or the NIA to bring perpetrators to justice soon,” he added.

The VHP functionary demanded that the case be heard by a special court to ensure justice in a time-bound manner and the dependents of the victims be provided “compensation, jobs and proper security”.

“This attack is nothing but a pre-planned move of the so-called unknown groups to instil fear among the non-tribal minorities who continue to suffer the brunt of racism and unprovoked attacks with the administration and others washing their hands off by ritualistically, as they have been doing over the years,” he charged.

Bagra urged President Murmu to ensure a “swift and collective action” is taken to ensure the safety and dignity of “all minority communities” across the region and curb the “lawless individuals and groups”.

Administrative action be taken against those who allowed such a rally even though the model code of conduct is in effect and the CAA is not applicable to the state, he also demanded.