Hindu devotees celebrated Chhath puja in Tura with devotees thronging the Bapupara stream to offer prayers on October 30.

Men and women carried offerings to Sun God and sang religious songs to mark the auspicious occasion.

The Bihari community of Garo Hills, actively took part in the celebrations with a large number of womenfolk in colourful attire offering puja on the banks of the stream while the men carried the offerings to the venue.

Chhath Puja is the ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the sun for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to seeking the granting of certain wishes.

The rituals of the festival are rigorous and observed over four days, particularly by the women devotees called Parvaitin, who pray for the well-being of their families and the prosperity of their offspring.

These include holy bathing, fasting, and abstaining from drinking water.