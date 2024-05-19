The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) Students' Wing, on May 19, wrote to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, demanding exemption of the state from the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions into educational institutions within Meghalaya.

In the letter, HITO cited the state's lack of preparedness and infrastructure to conduct the CUET exams smoothly. "The state is not fully equipped to conduct the CUET examinations, leading to significant challenges for students, especially those from rural areas with limited financial resources," the letter stated.

Naaman Khyriem, General Secretary of HITO Students' Wing, pointed out the unfairness of enforcing an exam without proper groundwork. "It is unfair to enforce a policy without proper preparation. The recent events have demonstrated that Meghalaya is not yet ready to host the CUET examinations."

HITO also claimed that the former Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had assured exemption from CUET within the state. "We urge your government to honour this commitment," the letter read, quoting HITO President Donbok Dkhar.

While not opposing CUET for students seeking education outside Meghalaya, HITO firmly requested the CM to exempt local institutions from the test's requirement. "We also urge the government to issue notifications clarifying that students do not need to present CUET marks for admission into local institutions," the letter demanded.

The CUET exams have faced criticism in Meghalaya over lack of adequate exam centres and other infrastructure challenges. HITO has sought immediate intervention from the CM to resolve the issue for the state's student community.