Meghalaya's Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has raised objections, urging reconsideration of the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karnataka for poultry and piggery, scheduled to be signed on January 23.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on January 19, the organisation expressed concerns regarding the MoU between the Meghalaya government and the Karnataka Cooperative Society.

HITO stated that its opposition stems from issues such as a lack of transparency, absence of public consultation, and inadequate consideration of the long-term welfare of the state's people. They urged the government to "reconsider the proposed agreement and prioritise meaningful dialogue with the public and their representatives".

The organisation cited the following concerns:

1. Lack of Public Consultation: The decision to proceed with this MoU seems to have been made without engaging the public or seeking their opinion. This disregard for consultation undermines the principles of democracy and the rights of the citizens to be informed and involved in matters that directly affect their livelihoods and resources.

2. Absence of Legislative Debate: It is deeply concerning that the terms and conditions of this MoU have not been discussed in the Legislative Assembly. Such critical matters demand scrutiny, debate, and consensus to ensure accountability and fairness in governance.

3. Opaque Governance: The lack of transparency surrounding this agreement raises significant questions about the intentions and priorities of the government. The citizens of Meghalaya deserve to be informed and assured that their welfare is being placed above external interests.

The union threatened to "take on streets to ensure that the democratic rights of people are upheld" if their concerns are not addressed.

"We trust that your administration will demonstrate wisdom and foresight by heeding the voices of the people it serves," the organisation added.