HITO demands Meghalaya Guv to act against Assam transport body’s blockade threat

Meghalaya's Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has expressed concern over a recent statement by the President of the Tourist Transporter Association of Assam, warning of a possible blockade against essential services in Meghalaya.

In a letter to Meghalaya Governor C. H. Vijayashankar, HITO described the remarks as “deeply troubling and wholly unacceptable,” adding that the tone of the statement implied Meghalaya falls under Assam’s jurisdiction—a claim the group strongly rejected.

HITO argued that the decisions taken by the All Khasi Meghalaya Taxi Tourist Association (AKMTTA) were aimed at regulating tourist transport within the state, in line with practices already followed by local councils (hima) and traditional village bodies (dorbar shnong).

The organisation also pointed out that similar restrictions exist in Assam itself, where visitors to tourist destinations such as Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary are required to use local or authorised vehicles. These rules, HITO noted, are in place to ensure safety, support local livelihoods, and protect fragile ecosystems.

Clarifying the intent of the AKMTTA, HITO said outside taxis are not being barred from entering Meghalaya. “On the contrary, these vehicles are welcomed to drop off passengers at hotels, with the understanding that tourists will then use local transport to visit attractions—thus supporting the community’s economy,” the letter stated.

Stressing that communities have the right to safeguard their livelihoods, HITO urged the Governor to take action against “selfish elements” that risk disrupting Meghalaya’s tourism model.